WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - One man's trash is another man's art, a traveling exhibit is making a stop at a Wausau Art Museum. With the pieces made artists who scavenge recycling centers.
"It features work by 33 artists who worked with recology which is essentially a large landfill in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Matt Foss.
This type of art is created when people put random objects together to create a master peace. Matt Foss is the director of the museum. He says it isn’t the traditional art like paintings or sculptures rather it’s meant to inspire.
"When people see everyday items that they themselves could make into art it breaks down barriers," said Matt.
Barbara Davis is visiting Wausau from the Twin Cities she says this exhibit could rival those found in large metro areas.
"The Walker Art Museum is our big contemporary art museum and this would fit perfectly there in fact it would be better than a lot of stuff that they show," said Barbara Davis.
One specific time lapse video caught the attention of Barbara as soon as she entered the building.
"A hilarious video of there where a man is wearing a thousand different things on his head that the found in a dump in San Francisco," said Barbara.
Foss believes that this new exhibit can teach people a thing or two about appreciating what they have right in front of them.
"There is a lot that we use that can be repurposed into other things not just art but we are often quick to throw away when we could be reusing more," said Foss.
This free art exhibit will be on display until August 27th for more information on this you can visit here.