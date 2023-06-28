STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - SentryWorld is just a few hours away from welcoming players to tee off in the 43rd U.S. Senior Open. But before the action begins, players like Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly played their final practice round. Former SPASH and University of Wisconsin hockey phenom Joe Pavelski spent time walking the holes with the other Wisconsin standouts.
Pavelski was happy to see a course represent his homeland so well.
"What an awesome event coming to Stevens Point here, growing up playing this course, seeing the remodel, playing it last year a time and you know, all the big names that are here this week. It's pretty, pretty cool," said Pavelski.
As for what he saw, Pavelski said he was paying attention to the way they walked the course.
"[To] see how they're grinding right now and getting yardage is and this course is new for a lot of people...they're dropping balls and hitting different wedge shots and different parts of the green. So it's fun to see that I like seeing that, you know, going through the hockey side of it. And kind of the preparation there to see how they prepare for a major for them is pretty cool," said Pavelski.
The hockey star had plenty of support from those who've cheered him on his whole life.
"It's just fun to get back here and you know, see the excitement on their faces and all the memories that they have from different high school games to college to different trips that they made to see me while I was playing pro, but just kind of having the feeling of being back home and being around everyone," said Pavelski.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”