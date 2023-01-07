WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The inaugural Ice Oval Sprint World Cup is scheduled to began on January 27th. Organizers were talking about the topics and issues that need to be addressed before the race begins. USSA Pro Star Series Director Brett Rickter, says this event will not only be wonderful for fans and people competing. It will also boost other business in the area, it’s fantastic, it's great for the community not only from the attendance of the race teams, it’s a huge financial boost to the community. "There’s a lot of hotel motel nights that are taking up here, there's a lot of food service taking up here a lot of fuel, so it’s a good boost for the area and it really puts Wausau on the map for snowmobile racing," said Brett Rickter.
For the racers it will give them to the opportunity to compete in one of the best facilities for snowmobiling. "Really for this class this will be the opportunity for them to race the best against the best and everybody wants to be the top dog at the end of the season," said Richeter. "This facility is well known across of all North America as the best and safest facilities out there. The event will be held at Wausau 525 Race Track beginning on January 27th.
