EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 22nd Vintage World Championship Snowmobile Races is currently taking place bringing in people from all over the county and even over seas. This event usually only goes on for three days, however due to the large amount of racers competing this year.. another day was added. 59 races took place today and featured over 950 vintage entries. Tom Anderson the CEO of the World Championship Derby Complex says the people competing enjoy putting on a show for everyone. "The vintage guys have a great time, they have the same snowmobile they can run for many years," said Tom Anderson. "They’re an older bunch of people they just have a great time," he added.
While the race track may be full of racers and spectators, the event also benefits other business around Vilas County. "The community is full, hotels and motels are full restaurants are full, it brings a ton of money into Eagle River and Vilas County area," said Anderson.
Sunday is the last day of the event, however next weekend the 60th World Championship Snowmobile Derby will begin. Opening ceremony is on Friday at 6:30 PM. You can visit Derby Complex for more information.
