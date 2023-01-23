EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Communities across the Northwoods have an extra jolt of tourism all winter long as the snowmobile trails bring people into town. But some riders are threatening future access to trails. Many clubs and counties are urging riders to stay on the trail.
A big problem is knowing where private property starts and when it ends when trails run through private property. Vilas County parks and recreation supervisor Todd Bierman says they are seeing the rule broken often. He says that their trails aren't marketed as off-trail riding, unlike ones in the UP or out west in the mountains.
"It's going to be a few that might wreck it for the majority of the users of the trails.We need to keep the trails open in VIlas County, its a destination for people from all over the world to come," said Bierman.
Bierman added that the office is receiving complaints from landowners that riders are trespassing. One less landowner makes it a lot harder to keep trails open.
"We lose a landowner, its not very easy to get a reroute around it, with our topography here, our type of land, we got swamps, different areas like that, private property, so we just ask that you stay on the trail," said Bierman.
Bierman also says that using the trails up here is a right and not a privilege. While many of the riders have been diligent about following the signage and rules, he says its best to address the issue now as opposed to after trails would close. Safety was also a concern he sited, as riders can never be certain what lies beyond the groomed path.
