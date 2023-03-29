HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - Today is March 29th with marks the 50th anniversary of when the USA withdrew troops from Vietnam war in 1973. As communities across the US acknowledge those who returned home from service, including one ceremony in Harshaw.
This morning, members of the community gathered at Northwoods National Cemetery to honor these veterans.
Bryon Gleisner is the manager of the site. He says its important to honor the service of these veterans in particular as they did not have a warmest welcome when they first returned home.
"One thing we always want to make sure of is that we never forget all of the veterans that served in every war and today was that special occasion to honor those Vietnam veteran, so I do appreciate those members of the public that came out here to Northwoods national cemetery to honor those veterans," said Gleisner.
Greg Buzzell was one of the veterans in attendance. He says that, like many others, he did not feel a warm reception from returning from the Vietnam War.
"Well I want to remind people that we were actually there, and we were doing our jobs, we were fighting for our country. We were doing the right thing for what we believed at the time was the right thing for our country. so i just think its a good reminder," said Greg Buzzell who served in Vietnam.
The American Legion Riders and Northwoods Honor Guard presented arms for the memorial. While the ceremony focused on Vietnam era veterans from 1955-1975 other veterans were recognized and welcomed. This is part of the cemetery's 10-year honoring which runs through 2025.
