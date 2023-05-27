HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, a Veterans Memorial Ceremony was held in Harshaw. The ceremony helps remembers and honors our veterans, families and our present-day armed forces.
Hundreds of people were in attendance this morning to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Since 1998, people across the Northwoods have been gathering at the Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.
"This is an annual ceremony that the veteran’s ceremony puts on, we have been formally incorporated since 2013," said Craig Lau an Army Sergeant First Class that is retired.
The ceremony has various ways to honor the veterans who served the country from cannon salutes, To a chopper flyover. Craig Lau says this day is usually filled with a lot of emotions.
"Not with just the participants, but also the people in the crowd extremely emotional," he said.
While Lau may not be in service anymore the memories with his friends will last forever.
"A lot of my friends and buddies are here that we served in combat with and a lot of us are retired now and it’s just a great reunion to get together to remember all of those who have served," said Lau.
Memorial Day honors more than 1 million men and women who died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861. Which is why it’s important to remember those who sacrificed everything for our country.
"That’s why we are here right now," said Craig.