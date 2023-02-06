STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Black History Month is a time to honor the contributions and legacy of Black Americans. At UW Stevens Point, the college is currently hosting an art exhibition that features a Central Wisconsin artist. "Historically in the United States, schools haven’t done a good job of incorporating African American history into the curriculum," said Lee Willis a history professor. UW-Stevens Point is celebrating Black History Month with art installations displayed on campus. "This is a new initiate that’s coming out of out of our multi-cultural center to incorporate academic side of things from professors and folks involved in student affairs," he said.
For one individual, this art instillation brings that’s hard to describe. "Weird but very interesting and exciting", said Kiba Freeman a local artist. Kiba Freeman was once a student at UW-Stevens Point studying art but now his own artwork is on display. "Yeah, it’s crazy I was telling somebody before that this is the first time, I had my art displayed on campus since I graduated," said Freeman. With his style of art, he wants it to be an amazing experience. "When people think about black art they might think about certain type of art and it might not be these things," said Kiba. "I like the idea of this might challenge some of those ideas or this isn’t what I thought it was going to be when it came to for black art for Black History Month," he said.
Kiba hopes to continue to inspire the lives of people around Stevens Point. "Being able to display my work and maybe have an impact on somebody who is studying, somebody who is going by and getting coffee getting ready to go to class," said Freeman. "So the impact of this display I will probably never know and that’s kind of fantastic and exciting for me," he added.
UW-Stevens Point will be hosting programs throughout the month educating people on the history of African Americans.
