STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Day two of action is underway at SentryWorld Golf Course at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open. The grounds crews have had a stretch of early mornings and working with tournament officials to make sure that course conditions are up to par with USGA standards.
More than 75 sets of eyes oversee the course from the greens staff, nearly half of which are volunteers. Those lending a hand are from all over the country.
At the helm of the operation is U.S.G.A. senior director of championships Ben Kimball. Newswatch12 had the following exclusive interview opportunity with the tournament official.
"Ben, there's been a lot of work. This has been three years in the making to get to this point. Can you speak about the ground staff and the work that you've done facilitating that, to make this vision come to life here?"
"Well, I think the vision came to life. Honestly, when sentry insurance made the commitment to keep this golf course certainly closed for the last eight months, when the players arrived on Monday for practice rounds, there wasn't a single divot and fairways there wasn't a single ball mark on greens. It was that commitment there that set up, set us up for success. And then just from there, just fine tuning with the golf course superintendent Matt Smith to get us where we are today."
"Can you speak a little bit more about that fine tuning in what you guys have had to do? Maybe the big changes to the course that you've made to make USGA ready?"
"Obviously, based upon the information we got yesterday with round one is it's a very challenging venue. You've got to put the ball in play. Bogey it should be instantly in their mind if they hit it off the fairway lines. This property isn't familiar to them. A lot of have ever seen it for the first time. Though we’ve been coming for three years, we learned a lot about how the golf course is going to play and react just yesterday as we started keeping score, and throughout the rest of the championship. We'll make fine adjustments. It has a traditional US Open golf course field, something that these players are obviously very familiar with so many of them, either being a past US Open champion or participating in several of those in the past."
"What does it mean to see the community of Wisconsin really rally around this tournament? You know, they have their favorites here, of course, but what does it mean to see 50,000 Plus turned out over the span of the weekend?"
"You know, the community support means everything and if you were here yesterday and you listen to the reception that Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly got when they went off their respective teeing grounds, it gave you goosebumps. And this is a neck of the woods that the USGA has been in too much in the past, and certainly the Stevens Point community has embraced this."
"Can we speak a little bit about the course and how you expect to play for the rest of this week? Green speeds and whatnot?"
"Yeah, we're averaging right now. about 13 feet 3 inches in our green speeds. We anticipate that we'll keep that the same for the duration of the championship. As we've advertised already to the players you know, the rough is strong and healthy. This week is intended to be different, different than any other week they face on PGA TOUR Champions these players know like, this is our national open, their national open."
