STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - 142 days...that's how far away we are from the 43rd edition of the United States Senior Open. This year's event is being held in the heart of Wisconsin at Sentry World Golf Course in Stevens Point.
Not many things scream Wisconsin more than cheese curds, brats, and brews. Of course, all of those will be available at the championships, but some high profile Wisconsinite golfers will also give nearby fans more hometown flair.
The USGA is now 6 months away from hosting the US Senior Open at SentryWorld Golf Course.
“It’s now go-time, it’s really planning tweaking, perfecting, implementing all of the plans that we’ve put in place already and then just bringing it all to life," said Marino.
Championships Director Steve Marino is excited to welcome fans alongside the USGA.
“We handle everything outside the ropes while the USGA can focus on everything inside the ropes, it’s no small task but there’s a lot of planning, that preplanning that goes unnoticed on the back-end and that’s what we’re here to do," said Marino.
As Marino prepares exhibits, merchandising, and other fan experience opportunities, he hopes that ‘America’s DairyLand’ rallies around the spotlight.
“We really want the community to be behind this, and to want people to come here, we want further championships to come here, we want to showcase everything that is great about this area to the world," said Marino.
But the ultimate fan experience will come when players tee off.
“You have the proximity to be from me to you to all these great players, you can hear their thought-making, their decision-making, their shot-making it’s a great insight into the game of golf," said Marino.
And this year’s championships present a premier, local lineup.
“They’re just going to be really happy to see the Jerry Kelly’s the Steve Stricker’s playing on more or less a home course for them, because people ultimately want to come see their hometown heroes," said Marino.
