UPDATE 6:57 AM - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Aiden Grefe, 17, of Merrill, WI and Dakota Brown, 16 of Merrill, WI. Aiden and Dakota were last seen together near State Rd 17/ Shingle Mill Rd in the Town of Harrison, Lincoln County, WI. It is believed Aiden and Dakota walked away from this area or were picked up by an unknown person at approximately 9AM on Saturday. Their whereabouts are currently unknown and this has been reported to be uncommon behavior on their part. Dakota was last seen wearing a pink top and Aiden was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and jeans or sweatpants. If you see Aiden or Dakota, please call 911. All other tips can be reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 715-536-6272.
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW) - Authorities are searching for two teens they say went missing Sunday morning. Authorities say the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were last seen in the Town of Harrison leaving a cabin at 8:30 a.m. The girl was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, the boy was last seen wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants. The teens were last seen in Lincoln County, investigators are searching in Oneida County on Shingle Mill Road. If you see or know anything about the missing teenager's please contact the Oneida County Sheriff at 715-361-5100 or the Lincoln County Sheriff at 715-536-6272. This is a developing story stay tuned with Newswatch 12 for updates.
