UPDATE 8:21 AM- In a miraculous turn of events, a child believed to have been abducted from the Lac du Flambeau Reservation has been found safe. The seven-year old girl is with her family, and foul play is no longer suspected.
At approximately 4:30 P.M. on July 7th, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department received a report indicating that the child had been the subject of a stranger abduction. LDFPD Officers immediately requested that an Amber Alert be issued and commenced a search for the missing child.
They were aided in their efforts by agents and law enforcement officers from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
More than 50 law enforcement officers and agents of the Tribal Surveillance Department and Lake of the Torches Surveillance Department worked tirelessly to find the little girl, until she was located shortly after midnight on July 8th. Community members also helped by providing critical information and security camera footage.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Lac Du Flambeau Tribal PD is attempting to locate a 7 year old female named Brylee Eades. She was last seen Friday afternoon around 4:30pm in Lac Du Flambeau.
According to a press release, Brylee is approximately 4'6", 78 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a pink tank top with "Pink" wording, ripped jeans, and no shoes.
She was possibly seen getting into a white car with a female subject that has medium length dark hair, a tan complexion, and a pink dress.
Please contact the Vilas County Sheriff's Office if you have any more information 715-479-4441.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com