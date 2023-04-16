UPDATE 04-17-23 1:20 p.m. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area while the Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation into two missing teens.
Aiden Grefe, 17, of Merrill, and Dakota Brown, 16 were last seen together near State Rd. 17 and Shingle Mill Rd. in the Town of Harrison.
The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office put out a message on their Facebook page saying that a major issue that they are encountering is groups of people freelancing on search efforts. The Sheriff's Office adds that there are several people's vehicles stuck on the roads and trails that equipment now cannot access. Also, with all the unknown people participating in search efforts, the Sheriff's Office is having a hard time determining who is searching for the missing teens and who are the ones everyone is searching for.
Below is the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office statement on their Facebook page.
We appreciate everyone’s thoughts, prayers, willingness to help, etc…
PLEASE…stay away from this area FOR RIGHT NOW.
There is a coordinated and organized effort between our office and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with numerous other agencies that has been mobilized. The MAJOR…and we can’t stress this enough…the MAJOR problem we are currently encountering is groups of people freelancing on search efforts. Currently there are several of their vehicles stuck on the roads and trails that our equipment now cannot access.
Additionally, we have air resources that are coordinating a search effort. If there are unknown people, and especially unknown numbers of them, that are out walking through the woods and doing their own searches, those air resources cannot differentiate between which FLIR images are of interest, or which ones are out searching. At that point, we then have to redistribute our resources to clear every one of those potential targets.
We also respectfully request that everyone please, please save your Facebook comments for if you have actionable information. It is extremely difficult for us to weed through other comments and questions in search of ones that might need immediate attention.
Lastly, at the point where a ground search is our most useful tool, and in the event we need more people, we will put out a request for volunteers at that time.
Thank you for your cooperation.
UPDATE 6:57 AM - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Aiden Grefe, 17, of Merrill, WI and Dakota Brown, 16 of Merrill, WI. Aiden and Dakota were last seen together near State Rd 17/ Shingle Mill Rd in the Town of Harrison, Lincoln County, WI. It is believed Aiden and Dakota walked away from this area or were picked up by an unknown person at approximately 9AM on Saturday. Their whereabouts are currently unknown and this has been reported to be uncommon behavior on their part. Dakota was last seen wearing a pink top and Aiden was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and jeans or sweatpants. If you see Aiden or Dakota, please call 911. All other tips can be reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 715-536-6272.
