UPDATE 7:51 a.m. 04-02-23 - According to a press release, as of 2:30 a.m Sunday the state of emergency in Eagle River has expired. There are remains residual clean-up to be done but streets are clear and safe for passage.
(WJFW) - Eagle River has issued a state of emergency encouraging residents and visitors in the area to stay off the roads. 15 inches of snow have fallen so far in Eagle River and winds are causing significant drifting. As of 6:50 PM the Eagle River Police Department has no estimated time when the state of emergency will be up lifted.
