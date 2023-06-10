EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Up North BeerFest in Eagle River came to an end on Sunday. This event has been a stable in the community for years. High Pines Camp Ground was filed with all sorts of fun for the past two days. Saturday afternoon, had 30 breweries that showcased around 150 different beers for guests to sample and enjoy.
Executive Director, Kim Emerson from the Eagle River Chamber of Commence, says the turnout was great.
"It’s very amazing, very enjoyable people look forward to this event each year," said Kim Emerson. "It brings people from all over they’re not just from this immediate area, they’re coming up here for vacation this camp ground basically filled because we are having beer fest here," said Kim.
Every year breweries bring new beer for guests to sample. Jacob Baumhardt from the Rhinelander Brewing Company says he enjoys meeting new people.
"It’s really the best it’s great to see people out and drink bear and just have fun and have a good time and just for the brewers you can just go around and just try all sorts of new things and it’s great for inspiration," said Jacob Baumhardt.
This year nearly 700 guests were in attendance organizers hope that this event continues to grow in Vilas County.
