NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Earlier this year, the Manitowish Waters Historical Society shared some recent discoveries thanks to a new collection they've received courtesy of the Hawkinson family. As it turns out, Al Capone had more presence in the Northwoods than some may think.
While news of these discoveries were first shared in January, Newswatch12's Matt Weaver sat down with Jim Bokern, a board member of the Manitowish Water's Historical Society, to learn more. The following is from their interview.
“We’ve just received a new collection from the Hawkinson family, and we’ve found out that around Manitowish Waters and Winchester and Mercer, Al Capone’s presence was much greater than we ever believed before. We got this from the Bill Sell collection. Bill Sell was a pioneer, logger, business owner, resort owner and he was also a top notch realtor and Al Capone befriended him and that’s the source of all of these...This is going to be available free at the Manitowish Waters Historical Society website and people can just send us an email and get the unwatermarked images like the one behind us right here," said Bokern.
Many people thought he was familiar with the area, but what is new information here?
“Well, first of all, we’re processing this collection and it is really quite robust, of written letters images, memorabilia and a firearm from Al Capone. We possess just images of this, not the original documents, but the documents themselves really reveal that Al Capone was very much involved in this neck of the Northwoods, particularly early on as a lieutenant. He spent a lot of time in the Winchester area, whether at Trostel resort property or on Bill Sell’s property on South Turtle Lake, and he created a fast and strong friendship with Bill Sell, so we get this correspondence. It’s important to know that prior to the auction of these documents, only 4 other letters of correspondence with Al Capone had ever been auctioned before, and none of them were about his prohibition and gangster era, so these really are quite unique. So, the few that I think are most important, first would be the 1924 letter where Capone writes Bill Sell and says ‘hey, that’s moonshiner that I like so much. Tell him to come down to Cicero, Illinois, I have a big order or wine and whiskey for him. So, to have a connection from Northern Wisconsin to Al Capone – even though he was just a lieutenant at that time in the Chicago Outfit – to solicit moonshine, that’s amazing. Then some time passes on and in 1925, Al Capone – just before he ascends to the ring leader to the Chicago Outfit – there was an assassination attempt on his life. Bill Sell and Al Capone were such good friends that two days after his assassination attempt, he wrote a letter to Bill Sell and we have that Letter. It talks about how they were friends and looking forward to getting together and it is interesting. Shortly after that, Genitorio is shot 5 times and says I’ve had enough of this and hands off the business to Al Capone and the rest is history. The third letter, the last one I’ll cover because there’s just so much, is when Al Capone is in jail in Pennsylvania. He got arrested before he went to Acatraz in ’31 in Pennsylvania for weapons violation, concealed weapons violation, spent some time in jail. So, there’s a letter from the penitentiary and he’s basically looking for a land deal because Bill Sell is this amazing realtor and he wanted to buy land up in that area to create an enclave, and we have so much more to add to this," said Bokern.
What does this do for the Northwoods community? Why is it important to share these discoveries?
“Well, it’s part of our heritage, and it’s part of a story. It’s a story of Al Capone and the mobsters but it’s also a story of the evolution of the Northwoods and that as a resort area, we had the advantage of having a diversity of visitors in the region. In the Manitowish Waters area, we seem to have a concentration of gangster activity and we can cover that at another time, but more importantly it’s about the locals and how they befriended all sorts of visitors and made a living, some of it honest, some of it not so honest. During the 1920s, when really the Agri-recession in the area, made things tough on farmers in this area, and also in the Great Depression," said Bokern.
