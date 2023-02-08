STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - This upcoming summer, SentryWorld Golf Course will be hosting the 43 US Senior Open. While that is a big draw to the area in and of itself, another recent announcement from the U.S.G.A. will draw more to central Wisconsin.
Stevens Point Country Club was announced as 1 of two sites for the tournament's one day qualifying into the main draw. Each year, the U-S-G-A selects courses to feed into the championships, but having one just down the road from the big site is quite rare. Championship director Steve Marino is happy to see a course right in SentryWorld's backyard be chosen.
"Its a great golf course and we're happy that they have their shining light as well to be a part of this larger tournament, this USGA championship here, the US Senior Open where they can host their own qualifier.there as well," said Marino.
Registration is opening soon for those age 50 or over who hold a 3-point-4 handicap. Its open to those near and far who are able to meet these requirements.
"Hopefully there's a lot of local players that play in it and, you qualify in this and you go right into the tournament at SentryWorld so its really, really exciting," said Stevens Point Country Club head golf professional Andrew Krugler.
Each year between 20-35 amateurs are added to the draw. The top two from this one will go. The club most recently had a renovation in 2016 that they believe puts this course on PAR with other top stops along the professional circuit. May 29h is when the one-18 hole round will be played for each player and reregistration opens later this month.
