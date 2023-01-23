EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - One person was sent to the hospital today following a collision in Vilas county. The two-car accident happened just outside of Eagle River. Dispatchers responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 70 and 17 early in the afternoon.
According to a statement made by an official with the Vilas County Sheriffs office, a jeep heading westbound went to make a left hand turn onto 17 south when it pulled in front of ford f150 truck. The t bone collision shut down the roads for a while. Each car had 1 occupant. One driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
