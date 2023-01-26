EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Every four years, martial artists from across the world gather for the 9th Pankration World Championships, a type of martial art. Team USA will be among the 47 countries competing.
We’re three weeks away from the tournament, which will be held in the the birthplace of the sport.
“To have the opportunity to do a Greek martial art in Greece while representing our country it’s pretty, pretty special," said decorated martial artist Dave Sixel who will be will returning to a country where he's already had so much success.
In less than a month, 37 artists garbed in the red white and blue will be packing their bags for Athens, Greece.
“Our team is pretty much a super team, an ironman team, we compete in all divisions so I mean we have a better chance of winning more divisions and bringing back home the team gold," said Sixel, who was part of the United States’ 2000 gold medal team in Greece, will now return to the sport’s motherland as a head coach. “To have the opportunity that I had to compete, now to give them the opportunity- it’s pretty priceless.”
“He takes time to work on stuff that you may not be as good at," said Haley Peterson, one of the five team members from the Upper Midwest, including the Peterson sisters of Watersmeet.
“Standup, takedown, and ground, its what you’d see in a movie. So, it takes – we got to practice that a lot to get it right and not hurt each other," said her sister Nicole Peterson.
It’s the first time that these sisters will be competing at this stage, and being attached from the hip makes it even more exciting.
“I don’t think we realize how special it is but I think its probably pretty special that you get to do it with your sibling because a lot of siblings don’t do the same thing. If we didn’t do this I’d probably be focused on basketball or track, but she’s more of like a nerd," said Nicole Peterson.
When it comes time to step on the mat, Sixel says that these girls mean business.
“They know we can be world class competitors and we stand a very good chance to bring back that gold medal for not only the United States, but for our Northwoods community," said Sixel.
Team USA has seen several world champions come out of the Northwoods, Sixel says this years team will be no different. They will arrive in Greece on February 16th, with events starting the next day.
