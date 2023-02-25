TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday pizza lovers gathered to the Twin Bay Resort. For the last 5 years the resort has been hosting a Pizza Feed, where people can pay about 12 dollars to eat as much pizza as their heart desires. Kiersten Lizau the owner of the resort says this a wonderful time to showcase what they create. "Twin Bay is known for our pizzas, so everybody wants to try pizzas," said Kierstin Litzau. "It’s a good way for us to promote new pizzas and we also have a bunch of raffles that we do, they like to have that plus it gets Northwoods Passage name out there also," she added.
The location is great for snowmobilers because its right along the Bearskin Trail. So when they get tired and hungry they can get some delicious homemade pizza. "You have so many varieties and a lot of people just like to have the crust, because they know make all of the crust, the dough, we make the sauce and the sausage so you know everything is fresh so a lot of people like that fresh feeling," she added. The proceeds made from Saturday's event will go towards Northwoods Passage to help groom the trails.
