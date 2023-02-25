Weather Alert

...HEAVY WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION MOVING IN SUNDAY NIGHT... .A strong storm system will spread heavy mixed precipitation across central and northern Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Winds will also increase from the east, then shift to the northwest on Monday, leading to tree and powerline damage. Small changes in temperatures could impact what precipitation type occurs and will dictate how much snow/ice accumulates. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Snow covered and icy roads are likely. Travel could be very difficult or impossible at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&