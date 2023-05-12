CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – According to the department of health services, Forest County had the second highest rate of overdose deaths in the state from 2014 to 2021. In 2018, a grassroots effort to address addiction turned into an annual event. The Walk for Recovery is the final event in Forest County’s Prevention Week. It started in 2018 after an increase in opioid overdoses. The walk began at the Forest County Potawatomi (FCP) Community and ended twelve miles away at the Sokaogon Chippewa Community (SCC). The walk is to honor all people affected by addiction and to support people in recovery. Jorge Cisneros Sr. helped organize the first walk in 2018. He says they were experiencing, “There was death after death after death with overdose after overdose.” Cisneros said he was approached by tribal elders from both Sokaogon and Potawatomi communities, he continued, “There was a handful of them (Tribal Elders) from both tribes, that came together and wanted to do this walk and have a fire to bring awareness and healing to our communities.”
This year was their 6th year walking between the communities, and each year is getting larger. The walk became an entire week’s worth of events to support recovery and healthy alternatives to substance abuse. Lew Boyd was one of the elders who approached Cisneros back in 2018 and participated in Friday’s walk. Boyd says, “(the walk) represents the survival of not just the current community, but the future generations.”