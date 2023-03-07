MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A Merrill business is celebrating their one year anniversary this Friday. Tranquil Times Wellness, located at 807 E First St. hopes to show the community what's available and what they may have missed over the past year.
"This practice allows me to really just focus on overall wellness," said owner Vanessa Lazarz. She opened the business almost one year ago. Since then, she has brought in a group of skilled practitioners specializing in a wide array of holistic services.
She says that having the variety of services all under one roof benefits residents in Merrill and those from around the area to come to one central location. "Instead of going from place to place, they get to have a full service facility available to them, because people can come to one space and get a lot of their needs met," said Lazarz.
Tranquil Times Wellness will be hosting an open house at their facility this Friday between 10AM - 4PM.