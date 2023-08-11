NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - As prices for fresh produce stays high in many locations, one local family is aiming to make a difference. They opened the doors of their private garden and have expanded it to five acres of fresh pickings.
Tranquil Acres experimented with a free will offering format and they say everyone throws some change in. Whether it covers the cost of seeds and gas, or simply supports the cause, their goal is to connect people with their food source.
“We’re out here early in the morning and late at night," said co-owner Bill Smith.
“This is our grocery store; we eat out of here," said co-owner Heather Smith.
What started as a family garden has become a staple of the greater Tomahawk community.
“We have no chemicals that we put on anything. We’re hand picking the bugs off," said Heather Smith.
Heather and Bill Smith are in their second season of running Tranquil Acres
“This is my retirement right here, something to keep me busy for 14 hours a day," said Bill Smith.
They use a pick what you need, donate what you can philosophy.
“What do they get from this place? Do they come every week, do they walk the nature trail, everybody just pays what they can and that’s up to them to decide," said Heather Smith.
This season hasn’t been without its challenges. A summer of little rainfall has made more work for these gardeners.
“Not seeing growth it’s depressing, and then you get a little bit of rain and then all of a sudden, everything shoots up and changes so. The weeds grow faster than the plants," said Bill Smith.
They’ve managed to keep up with the plants using their customized boom sprayer, but soon they’ll be adding a drip line system to help water.
“It’ll actually get a steadier, more even flow of water to the plants so they’ll actually do better so if we have to have another year like this year, it’s not so devastating because it’ll be a constant water flow," said Heather Smith.
While their little project continues to gain community attention, they just want people to experience picking their own food and taste the difference.
“It’s not just the food, it’s the feeling of walking along the rows of corn and picking an ear of corn and looking for the carrots that are ready and pulling a carrot," said Heather Smith.
The gardens are located just off of Highway E south of Tomahawk and are open Thursday through Sunday from 10am-6pm. Monday has special hours for individuals with disabilities. For more information you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tranquilacrestomahawk/
