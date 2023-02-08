LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Four roads in the town of Lac du Flambeau continue to be blocked off. On Wednesday, a special town board meeting was held to talk about the next steps. The four roads which continue to be closed to traffic are Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane.
It was last week Tuesday when the Tribe placed concrete blocks with chains on the roads to prevent people from traveling along those roads. At Wednesday's town board meeting, a public discussion was held before the board went into a lengthy closed session.
When the meeting reconvened, Town Chairman Matthew Gaulke was directed by the town board to write and hand deliver a response letter to Tribal President John Johnson by the end of the day. Town Supervisor Gloria Cobb made the motion. "I direct Chairman Gaulke to write a response letter to President Johnson to be delivered today after the letter, out of respect for the tribe after the letter has been shared with the Tribal council it will be posted on the towns website," said Cobb.
The contents of that letter were not disclosed at the meeting. At the time of publishing, the letter has been hand delivered and given to the tribal council secretary, according to the town's website.