IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJFW) - Most clothing and hats you'll see were made in other countries. But for customers of the Stormy Kromer, their hat is made right in Ironwood, Michigan.
Bob Jacquart and his family bought the company in 2001. The famous headwear is made in their 80 thousand foot factory. As a part of the sewing business in the USA, they had to overcome competition from abroad.
"We had to have some tricks, we had to do something different, and that something different was making small batches," said Jacquart.
The company employees less than 100 people to produce and sell their beloved products.
“So many people think that you throw a roll of fabric and you throw it in some automated machine and out it pops a finished hat and now, I’m proud to show you all the wonderful human beings here in Ironwood that make the hats for us...they work hard everyday and they put their skin in the game and they make these wonderful products," said Jacquart.
Jacquart expanded the company to make hats for all ages after an encounter with one customer.
"How small of a hat do you make? And I said ' oh it would fit a 9 or a 10 year old, our smallest hat would fit a 9 or ten year old' and he said, 'ahh' and I said 'what, what's the matter?' 'Well Charlie's wife's gonna have a baby and I got to get the first hat'," said Jacquart.
Previously, 16 varieties of the classic was sold. Today, there's more than 1400 varieties made for all shapes and sizes. Tours of the factory are available daily at 10:30 am.
