TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Year after year, residents of Tomahawk deal with traffic holdups around the school complex during the academic year. Recently, the school board is trying to figure out how to make things run more smoothly.... especially during school start and end times.
The main point of discussion is where school buses enter and exit the property. Nevertheless, potential solutions have made some neighbors of the school frustrated, because the last thing most homeowners want is more traffic right in front their house.
For decades, school day traffic has been a hot topic for the Tomahawk School District.
“More traffic, more chances for someone to get hurt," said resident Ken Schulz.
While safety is a priority, the district is now trying to address the issue for neighbors.
“You’re seeing a lot more vehicular traffic, parents taking their kids to school, and picking them up from school, there are definitely a lot less busses traveling," said Schulz.
In two recent meetings, the district heard from concerned residents who live nearby.
“We gave them an opportunity to voice those concerns, and we’re going to consider that input, I think that’s really good input and we want to know how our choices are going to impact our neighbors," said Quesinberry.
The school initially presented an option to redirect bus traffic from these vacant lots to campus.
“Whether we enter onto Kings Road, and impact a residential neighborhood that isn’t currently being impacted by bus traffic, or whether we do something a little differently, I think each alternative provides a little different way that we could work this," said Quesinberry.
Other similar options have since been shared. One (anonymous) resident said in a comment to Newswatch12 quote:
“Nobody opposes the safety concerns of the school district or the separating of the bus traffic from the car traffic. King Road and Bradley Farm Road are not constructed to accommodate bus traffic. School Road was designed and constructed for bus traffic and to logically access the school property. The school property has plenty of land to redesign and reconstruct the traffic flow on their property with safety in mind.”
The alternatives solutions direct buses away from cars so that students to not cross between them.
“To be honest with you, the final proposal might not look exactly like anyone of these, its going to be a combination of what we have, the input that we’ve received, and what we feel best accomplishes the safety goals and priorities for the district," said Quesinberry.
The school board will meet again to discuss takeaways from these community listening sessions with hopes to start construction on one of the options by next summer. The discussed options are listed below.
