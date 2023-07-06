TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - It could be from a house-fire, surprise bills, or something else, but many people in Northern Wisconsin cannot afford essential items. A Tomahawk organization just created a pantry to help people in a pinch.
The Community Project was created last year and their mission is to help give back to the community. Two weeks ago they started a program called Essentials Pantry. Like the name it provides people the opportunity to receive free non-perishable items like clothing, toothpaste or deodorant..
Jennifer Van Rixel is the co-owner of the non-profit and she is happy to provide this to the area.
"I think as a whole we are super, super excited about it I know we gotten a lot of positive feedback for The Essentials Pantry and the need that there is for it," said Jennifer Van Rixel.
Applicants need to receive a referral from an agency like the salvation army or a church, walk-ins are not allowed.
"I can’t wait to be able to help people and to get the word out there so those that are in need are able to come and get the help that they need," said Jennifer.
All of the essentials at The Community Project's building are donated by people in the area. If you have any questions or information regarding a referral you can visit here.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com