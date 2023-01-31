TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A lot of schools have FCCLA chapters which work to empower students to address issues in the community. The Tomahawk chapter completed two projects today including one to help canines, and another, young families.
The chapter recently brought care packages down to two organizations in Wausau.
“These students are amazing; they’re driven to do awesome projects. They put a lot of hard work in, a lot of extra hours outside of school," said advisor Allison Ewart.
She says the six students found projects that touch their hearts.
“This year we had students who really wanted to make a difference because they’ve had family members who’ve been in the NICU before so that’s something that touched their heart," said Ewart.
“The struggles that parents go through, having a child, go through that, so we really wanted to just help out the NICU and help out the parents," said Ayla Lewison, a student with the project.
Their delivery stops include the Marathon County Humane Society and the Aspirus Birthing Center.
“Hopefully people will really think about that because I think a lot of the times animals or even the NICU, it’s been very overlooked in a way, and so it’s definitely bringing awareness," said Emma Hoff, another student with the project.
Though these students live busy lives, the results they’ve seen motivate them to stay involved.
“Yes, it has been very stressful and there’s been a lot of work that’s been put into these projects, but it is definitely 100% worth it…Even just one animal that we’re helping, 1 kid too," said Hoff.
But Ewart says the students have made a much bigger impact than that.
“The little things that we’ve done this year are not little. They are huge projects in the long run. A lot of people are giving good donations, they’re helping make a difference with either an FCCLA members learning and growing on how they can make a difference, or who we’re donating to," said Ewart.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”