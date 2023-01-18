TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The Tomahawk Theater Group is making strides as they get deeper into rehearsals on Let Him Sleep Till Its Time for His Funeral. After a few joint rehearsals, the directors decided it was time for the actors to put down the scripts.
“There’s that lull in between where, omg I don’t remember my line, what am I going to do," said Gloria Quinn who co-stars in the play.
Rehearsals are well underway for the Tomahawk Theater group whose recently let go of their scripts.
“That first person that makes the mistake, they feel like oh no it was me, but everybody else is like yes it wasn’t me," said show director Merchelle Kolasa.
Though its presented its challenges to the 8 actors, most of them are off of the scripts.
“The first person to ask for a line is the most nervous person, and I think I was probably the first one to ask for a line," said Tim Wenzlick who co-stars in Let Him Sleep Til It’s Time For His Funeral. “It’s the paragraphs, it’s not the one-line answers, it’s the 3-4 lines worth of trying to remembering everything."
Quinn, who co-stars with Wenzlick, is one of many who haven’t acted much as of late.
“I wasn’t going to do this, because I haven’t done it since high school, but all of my friends that were here in Tomahawk were like, oh you’re a natural Gloria, go try out," said Quinn.
Like the others she has figured out how to build off of her peers.
“Somebody, if they know what line’s coming, they can say whatever they want and then we can go from there, its like okay, I’ve got this, I can do this," said Quinn.
The actors are excited to share this comedy with the community.
“I think it will get them off their chairs, they’ll slide off their chairs because they’re laughing so much. We can’t make it to a practice without breaking up and busting a gut," said Wenzlick.
As for a little teaser, here’s what the directors will share…
“A husband and wife completely misconstrue events and what should be happy turns out to be a little scary and a little bit funny," said Kolasa. "Hopefully a lot funny, I mean the humor is really what we are trying to aim for," added organizer Terry Bucaro.
Performance dates are set for February 10th and 11th. Tickets are on sale at the Tomahawk Chamber, What's Brewin' and HMM Boutique.
