TOMAHAWK, WIs. (WJFW) - One family in Tomahawk is receiving the financial support of the community as they pay off medical bills.
Karson Bartz has worked in maintenance at the high school, but has been hospitalized multiple times since October. Still in need of more specialized care, the expenses are adding up.
Members of the Tomahawk community are hoping to alleivate some of the burden. First, a GoFundMe reaching for $10,000 has been surpassed, but more help is on the way. The community decided to help even further with a special fundraiser.
"Tomahawk community has a way of coming out for its own, and we really made that point from the beginning, this is a chance for us as a community to shine again because we always do," said family friend and organizer Jane Gass.
The event will include raffles and auctions, with the prizes being donated to the cause.
Karson has had hospitalizations in Wausau, Marshield, Mayo Clinic and NYU Langone in Manhattan.
The VFW opened their doors for the fundraiser.
"Very generous of the VFW to give us their time, their resources their spot here in town. It was their idea and then we as the family friends, just ran with it," said Jane Gass.
Karson will be returning to New York in April for further treatment.
The money raised will go towards those costs.
200-300 people are expected to attend, but the more the merrier.
Doors open at 2 p.m. and tickets will be sold until 6 p.m.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”