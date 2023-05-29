TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - More than 150 years ago during the Civil War, American citizens began laying flowers on the graves of those who lost their lives in service in what they called Declaration Day.
Today, the holiday is known as Memorial Day and communities across the Northwoods gathered in remembrance of fallen soldiers. The Tomahawk community met at Veterans Memorial Park for a presenting of arms and color ceremony.
The Tomahawk VFW helped coordinate the event. Robert Soward, in his first year as commander, says the ceremony is an important for remembering those who "took up the arms, took up the call to defend the flag of the United States and ultimately paid that final check."
The Tomahawk high school band played for service. Commander Soward shared his favorite part of seeing the community recognize the somber day appropriately.
“To see them come out, and pay their respects and homage to great people that are no longer with us," said Soward.
As a tradition that's been around for decades, the organizers say that they appreciated seeing the 250 plus in attendance.
The Tomahawk Honor Guard performed for the ceremony. Following the service, many went on to Greenwood, Calvary, and Oak Hill cemetery for another ceremony at those sites.
