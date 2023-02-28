NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Last Friday, tragedy struck the Park Falls Hardwoods saw mill. A fire put the facility ablaze, closing its operation for the near future, putting local employees and suppliers on standby for now.
After losing a paper mill last year, the Park Falls Hardwoods fire puts a hold on business at least for now.
“The first thing that you think about is the community, and how it’s going to impact them, they employed a lot of people there," said Henry Schienebeck, the executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Association of G.L.T.A.
Even after the entire Park Falls Fire Department responded to the blaze last Friday, the saw mill still suffered severely damaged.
“That has an impact on the region because of the number of logs and the number of suppliers that bring raw material to that mill," said Schienebeck.
The Great Lakes Timber Professional Association represents businesses like this one throughout the region.
“It also at some point in time has an impact on forest management, if we run out of consumers for the trees that we’re growing, it could definitely have an impact on our membership at some point in time. If loggers don’t have a place to go with their wood, they don’t really have a need for an association to represent them," said Schienebeck.
Now, the company’s excess lumber will have to be sent to another mill.
“It’s a big loss because now if you’re double handling it and shipping it to another one of your mills, that all costs money," said Schienebeck.
While Park Falls Hardwood did not follow up for comment, they did post this to their social media.
“We just hope that that they’re able to rebuild and salvage what they have, and get the business back up and running again," said Schienebeck.
