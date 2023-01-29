LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW)- The Three Bear Sled Dog Races are set to return for another year in northern Wisconsin on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5. The event is known as one of the great spectator sled races in the area.
This year there are a wide variety of races which include 8, 6, 4/3 and 2 dog team races. The total purse equals more than $9,700 in cash and prizes. The deadline for races to register is Tuesday, January 31 at 8:00pm.
Those attending are asked to meet at the Land O' Lakes Town Hall located at 4331 County Rd B, Land O' Lakes, WI 54540.
Racing will begin on Saturday, February 4 at 10AM and Sunday, January 5 at 9AM.More details can be found at this link.