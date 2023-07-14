TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Each summer, a family tradition returns to for one Tomahawk Family. Out of thousands of relatives, about 70 gather for a sporty reunion. While the courses and players have changed over the years, the love that they have for one another hasn't changed at all.
Tying together generations of Theiler’s, their annual golf outing draws family members from across the country. But, the most important thing is not the golf, it’s each other’s company.
“It’s one of my favorite days of the year," said Jacqueline Jordan.
“This is just the greatest event in the world," said Dickie Theiler
“I love this, I love it. I get to see my people," said Judy "Jake" Theiler,
“The Theiler family is a diamond in the rough," said Robert Souza.
Held every July, family members can’t even remember exactly when the Theiler Open began.
“My great grandmother and grandfather, with 11 kids, there’s thousands at this point and so a lot of them come to the golf tournament and it’s a real good way to keep in touch over the extended family, which is hard to do. Have you meet cousins you never knew you had? All the time, I meet them all the time, yeah," said Donald Theiler.
There’s only 1 requirement to enter.
“It’s not open to everybody, you have to be a Theiler, or you have to be a really good friend of a Theiler or are maybe going to be a Theiler," said Judy Theiler.
“This is his third, this was the big test to get into the family. Can he survive the Theiler Open and he survived two and now he’s a part of the family," said Alexandria Theiler-Ruthe.
“You know when they’re giving you grief it’s a good thing, you feel loved by it. It’s been fun and now locked in so excited to be a part of it," said her husband.
Don’t be fooled, this isn’t the PGA tour. Just ask any of these players…
“Nobody cares what your score is," said Donald Theiler.
“This has nothing to do with golf, nothing to do with golf," said Judy Theiler.
“If you’re a real golfer, golf is like that, it’s a long walk with many disappointments, so you just have fun with it," said Pete Theiler.
“My golf game, because of some of the liquid refreshment we have here, it’s not as good as it could be, lets just put it that way," said Donald Theiler.
“My generation’s a lot more comfortable with people who don’t even have a club, have never swung a club, except for maybe once a year at this event," said Jacqueline Jordan.
As a family member myself, I had to jump in. Let me be the first to tell you it doesn’t take much to get a Theiler excited on the course.
Couples attend together, but play separately. They try to pair good golfers with someone that might not have ever played before, but that’s not always the case.
“She didn’t know what she was doing, her and my Aunt Barb, went golfing and didn’t need instruction, so they went out and just teed up the ball and then they got to the green and they didn’t know what to do," said Kathy Letham.
At this family's Masters of the North, the winners wear a tattered green jacket and fur coat that's withstood the test of time.
“My first year, I am going to take this to the grave, my first shot of the Theiler Open, my first ever one, I chipped it into the hole…my partner Tedzo and I won the whole thing," said Alexandria Theiler-Ruthe.
“I won the Theiler Open two years ago and I think I was the most excited person to ever win the Theiler Open," said Robert Souza.
“My partner was carrying me, my partner carries me every year, I’m more of a liability than I am a partner at this point. Really what I like to do is, I’m a good vibes guy, this is a good vibes tournament so we got to make sure that we’re having fun out there and that’s my main role," said Robert Souza.
Sometimes, surprise guests sign up after not playing for the last 20 years.
“When they all come back together, you see all of these friends that you’ve known since you were yeh tall, you’ve known them since you were just a little kid and it’s phenomenal to see all of the people and nothing’s changed, you just continue where you left off. They’re the same people, you have the same conversations, and the same laughter," said Dickie Theiler.
“Walking up the fairway, you’re not talking about golf, you didn’t even remember where your ball is sometimes because you get caught up in a conversation and then you go back to golf," said Judy Theiler.
“There’s so much happiness sharing it with family because you can’t do it in a regular atmosphere, we have too many people, the Theiler family is huge and this way you’re with 6, 8, 10 people," said Judy Theiler.
Bringing the young and old together, it’s a tradition that shows no sign of slowing down.
“My mom and dad are smiling down, my mom especially is smiling down from heaven knowing that the Theiler’s are still united," said Kathy Letham.
"It’s just so satisfying that we are passing these gatherings on to future generations because you got that Theiler name, someone’s got your back. You betcha," said Anne Weaver.