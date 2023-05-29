TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tis the season for those looking for a reason to eat ice cream. Of course, many tasty pitstops over the Northwoods filled with tourists over the holiday weekend.
The Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe outside of Tomahawk opened for the season earlier this month on May 3rd. This is one of the first big weekends with the Memorial Day holiday. Russell Berg helps run the place with his family.
"It's a humbling experience to be a part of people's lives. We say we create ice cream treats and help create family memories here," said Berg.
Russell's mom and dad bought the shop in 1993. In their 31st year, they say their treat is a way to bring generations of family together.
"It's all hands on deck on weekends like this so about eleven hours yesterday, before we opened, all the way until an hour or two after we closed just getting ready for the next day," said Berg.
Berg credits his staff for keeping up with the record crowds. In fact, he says that Sunday was their most sales in his family's ownership. The stop attracts locals as well as tourists from out of state all summer long.
