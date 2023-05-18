RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - If you drive past Nicolet College in Rhinelander you may notice a large crowd. On campus there is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial drawing local veterans and school groups.
After a lot of hard work on Wednesday, The Wall That Heals is now available for display. It gives people the opportunity to see the names of the 5,800 American service members who died in the Vietnam War.
"There were over 100 applications that were sent into host this across the nation and we are 1 in 32," said Casey Lehmann.
The Wall That Heals is now open to the public in Rhinelander. It’s a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
"I seen a lot of emotions already just since it’s been put up yesterday afternoon and just being able to see just that closure and that healing that is happening with some of our Vietnam Veterans and other families that lost people," said Lehmann.
Tim Tetz is a staff member from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. He says this is an amazing opportunity for people that maybe can’t make that trip to Washington D.C.
"An entire generation gave up over 5,800 men and women to this war and millions have lost their lives until then and everyone was touched by this war how that impacted small communities like Rhinelander and big cities touches America to this day," said Tim Tetz.
Jeff Kataoka served in the Vietnam War looking at the wall with other veterans brought back memories from the past.
"A lot of it is a lot of humor we reminisce about things we did how we lived," said Jeff Kataoka. The biggest comment is that we understand why the people in the United States were so upset against the war in Vietnam is because what they watched on TV,' he said.
Kataoka hopes that the veterans in the area will be able to visit and find closure.
"Maybe they can come here and talk to somebody and find out some of the history of their love one that passed away," said Kataoka. "I’m sorry if there is names on the wall they recognize that they know I’m so sorry about that," he added.
The Wall That Heals will be open 24 hours to the public until Sunday at 2 P.M.