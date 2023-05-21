The Nicolet Players hosts two shows per year, this weekend they had their first one it's called "Steal Magnolias". Dozens of people made their way Nicolet College this weekend to see the play in action. The play is about a group of six women in a small-town southern community that works at a local salon...
Bobbie Keso-Mode was on the actors in the play, she said the audience was amazed by the performance this weekend.
"It’s pretty amazing we feel like in the back of our minds we are struggling and the audience doesn’t see that at all," said Bobbie Keso-Mode. "So for them to say it was a great show and give us a standing ovation was very rewarding," said Bobbie.
Bobbie says her and the other actors went 7 to 8 weeks of auditions to get to this point. She believes its an honor to have an opportunity to show what she can do right here in Rhinelander.
"It's just an amazing blessing to have this up in the Northwoods where people don’t have to travel to even to Wausau or to Appleton or Milwaukee and these bigger theaters this is a gorgeous facility and it is a blessing to have it in the area," said Keso-Mode.
The play will continue on this Thursday to Saturday at 7:30PM at the Lakeside Center at Nicolet College.
