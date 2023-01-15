EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Eagle River has another new store added to its downtown but the name may sound familiar. The Hiker Box opened its doors to the public this past Wednesday after a year long process, due to over crowding at the original location. Co-owner Jessica Allen says this will make a difference for the outdoor retail hiking gear store. "We always wanted to live in Eagle River and have a store in Eagle River," said Jessica Allen. "Our current location on Wall Street has proven that people want this out door gear, we just ran out of space there so we thought the market is here so we just need a space where we can show it off," she said.
The new store will continue to sell items specifically for outdoors such as backpacks, tents and sleeping gear. Tom Stephens says while the store may be open now there's still a lot of work to do. "We are finishing this place out, there are so many little corners that we aren’t done with yet around here, while the place is functional its not finished," said Tom Stephens. The original store on Wall Street will now be called The Hiker Box Too and the next step for the store owners is to hire more staff as well as putting a big sign outside to let everyone know where they're.
