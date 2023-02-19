TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - On Sunday, "The Community Project" in Tomahawk hosted an event for people to get pampered before they start the week off. This non-profit organization was created with the sole purpose of giving back to the community, Hosting fun events like this one. Kids and adults took advantage of this wonderful opportunity. From getting free haircuts, to skin care. Anything you can imagine was available for them. Jennifer Van Rixel says providing assistance to the community is crucial and why she helps out.
“Not only are we offering them to get pampered, but we are also building the essentials pantry that ultimately we can help numerous people as the year goes on,” said Jennifer Van Rixel. The room was filled with all sorts of lotions, and nail polish. Kids and adults took advantage of the wonderful opportunity. Vice president, Julie Hoffman believes that people need to find chances to pamper yourself. “With busy lives you forget to take care of yourself and its great what better thing to do on a Sunday to get the kids involved to and it’s great.
