THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Pitlik's Sand Beach Resort in Sugar Camp will hold its winter regatta this weekend, but this time with a slight twist. It will include a cornhole tournament for the first time, which meant resort owners needed some help getting a lot of cornhole boards.
Three Lakes High School's tech ed program gave about 20 students a chance to share their craft with the community.
“When the community asks for help, we help," said Three Lakes tech ed teacher Brad Volkmann.
In need of 18 cornhole sets for their winter regatta, Pitlik’s resort reached out to the tech ed department at Three Lake’s high school.
“We decided that we’ll do it as a couple different classes and use it as a manufacturing opportunity," said Volkmann.
Volkmann’s class was working on a cornhole project of their own.
“We went from table saw to radio arm saw, to power Myer box saw. We used our CNC router to cut the holes. We went all over the shop and used almost every tool we have through this process," said Volkmann.
But with this assignment, they learned project management.
“Each step, I was able to bring them together, show them what we were doing, why we’re doing it the way we were doing it, and then develop something to make it easier," said Volkmann.
“We would hold the boards for each other and make sure that it got done correctly," said McKenzie Wells, one of the students with the project.
It wasn’t long before the students took over.
“The kids were putting a system together, once the system was there, they just flew, they took the bull by the horns and just went," said Volkmann.
“We’d figure out what the other person was doing, and then we’d work from what they were doing on a different part of it so we could work faster," said Wells.
As they gained independence, Volkmann was there as a safety measure.
“I would get them going, and I’d go work on something else. I’d turn around and there’s a whole stack of cornhole boards sitting there. They got right to it, they worked really hard, and did a great job," said Volkmann.
The students completed the project in just 4 days!
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”