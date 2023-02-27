Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY ROADS TO CONTINUE OVERNIGHT... Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle will taper off in most areas by midnight. However, falling temperatures will cause wet roads to freeze overnight, resulting in continued hazardous travel conditions. Motorists should anticipate snow or ice covered spots on roads for the rest of the night. Untreated secondary roads, bridges and overpasses may be especially slippery. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.