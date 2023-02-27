ATHENS, Greece (WJFW) - Earlier this month, Team USA competed in Athens, Greece at the 9th Pankration World Championships. The martial art combines both wrestling and boxing and this time, the championships were held in the birthplace of the sport. Team USA won the tournament with 7 teammates from the upper Midwest, plus head coach Dave Sixel from Eagle River.
Sixel, who once competed in the events too, was proud of this teams accomplishments. Every member of the team won a medal.
"To have the opportunity that I had and to see the faces of these young competitors that really achieved, to becoming world champions," said Sixel.
He says that the team far surpassed his expectations. He was happy to see the competition run so smoothly.
"It was long, long days of competition, no injuries, and we're very blessed, to know that we had a great team, great staff members and referees, my parents that came along. Everybody, we just clicked. I'm so impressive with our team," said Sixel.
The medal count was 30 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze. Sixel says for that's historic, especially for a team made up of people from these small towns up north.
