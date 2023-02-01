EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Later this month, team USA will be headed to Athens, Greece to compete in the World Championships for the Martial Art of Pankration. The U.S. is one of 47 countries sending a team to the competition. While their sights are set on taking home the title, all teams have bigger things on their mind.
These martial artists want to bring their sport back to other global recognition. Starting in 648 BC, pankration was an Olympic sport until the Christian Byzantine Emperor abolished it in 393 AD. Now, the team USA is one of the many using the upcoming world championships to bring it back to international conversation.
"It shows the I.O.S.C., the Olympic committee, it shows them that we have the rules in place, we have the athletes in place and plus we have the world in place coming to this competition," said Team USA head coach Dave Sixel.
Coach Sixel of Team USA will be leading his team of 37 to the competition. He believes that adding the tournament will be good press for their art.
"We have 47 different counties supporting world pankration competition, even though when people hear pankration, they're like what is that, but if you do a little research on it, its very unique and I'm very honored to be apart of it," said Sixel.
Sixel says Team USA has good odds competing in this global competition. They will compete in semi-contact, full contact, grappling, and kickboxing. The team will arrive in Greece on February 16th, with competition starting the next day.
As for bringing this martial art back back to the Olympics, Team USA will keep knocking on that door. They hope that pankration, which was once considered a blood sport will be brought into planning for future Olympiads.
