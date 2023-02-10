RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - With Valentines Day and Fat Tuesday right around the corner, Rhinelander locals have a chance to load up on chocolate. Downtown Rhinelander Inc. has brought back its annual Taste of Chocolate fundraiser that traditionally runs through the holiday.
Participating businesses in the greater Rhinelander area are selling chocolate bars and most stores have a unique flavor. But it's not just about the chocolate, ten of the bars sold have a golden ticket which goes into a drawing for a $500 prize. Bob Lueder is treasurer of downtown Rhinelander Inc. and coordinates this fundraiser.
"We're promoting those businesses that are members of Downtown Rhinelander, and just getting people in the door, hopefully to buy more than just a chocolate bar, maybe look around and it's somebody's first time being in their shop," said Lueder.
The group adds different flavors each year. The bars are made by Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe in downtown Rhinelander.
"Every year we tweak it a little bit to find the right mix of flavors and the right quantity of candy bars and then making sure all of the local businesses want to participate," said Lueder.
This year, 25 businesses are participating. They hope to sell all 1500 bars that they've made. Most years, the group brings in $4,000-$5,000 in profit, all to benefit the organization which supports other downtown projects.
