WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - On Friday the sky above Wausau will be full of hot air balloons. The Taste N Glow Balloon festival is fairly new but attracts THOUSANDS of people from all over the country.
This event features over 40 hot air balloons that attendees can go inside of. There will also be other family activities and dozens of food vendors. Steve Woller is the balloon meister of the event and he says it takes a lot of preparation.
"We have been working for 10 months for believe it or not for the last four months it’s a 24/7 job we live sleep and everything is Taste ‘N Glow Balloon Fest," said Steve Woller.
The event needs about 800 volunteers, doing various tasks such as helping people get in the hot air balloon and telling drivers where to park.
Executive director Nancy Woller says attendees will see some new features this weekend.
There is a lot of new things this year we have some new shapes those are always a crowd pleaser cause they’re fun to look at and we have the dragon lion dancers coming this year that’s going to be a new excitement for us and we have a pole climbing competition.
Gates will be open to the public at 11 am, admission is $5 per person and children under 5 can enter in for free. The festival is located at 141678 Stettin Rd Wausau, WI 54401. For more information you can visit here.
