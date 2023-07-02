WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - In Marathon County The Taste 'N Glow Balloon Fest will be taking place on Friday. This event is one of the biggest balloon festivals in the Midwest, attracting people from all over the world..
Attendees will see over 40 different air balloons and will get to chance go inside them. Daily admission is 5 dollars or 10 dollars for a three day weekend pass. Kids 5 and under can enter for free...
Newswatch 12 will be live there for our 4, 5 and 6 PM Newscasts as part of our Long Summer Weekend where we will be focusing on stories in Marathon County..
