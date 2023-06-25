WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - One of the biggest balloon festivals in the Midwest will be taking place in two weeks in Wausau and if you're looking for some high quality entertainment this is the event to go to.
This will be the 3rd year that the Taste 'n Glow Balloon Fest will be in action in Marathon County. Over 40 different balloons will be on display. Taste of Marathon County will also be in appearance where local restaurants, food trucks, and non for profits come together.
Steve Woller is the Balloon Meister for the event and he says they need more volunteers.
"We couldn’t do it without the volunteers, I mean they are everything, if we don’t have the volunteers, we wouldn’t have the event so we are very grateful," said Steve Woller. Taste n Balloon Fest is also a 501c3 nonprofit, so we do give back to the community as well and in the last two years we have given over 80,000 back to local nonprofits," said Woller.
The event needs about 800 volunteers as as right now they have about 600. The most important spots that needs to be filled is people help parking cars and at the gates.
Nancy Woller the executive director of balloon fest says people are excited for the event.
"The community comes out in full force whether it be volunteers or sponsorships they own this event and they love it," said Nancy Woller. "We want to make sure that it sticks around for a very long time," said Woller
Balloon Fest will begin on on July 7th and will end on the 9th. Admission is $5 dollars per person and free for children under. If you're interested in volunteering you can here.