RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The fate of millions of Americans student loans are currently tied up in the U.S. Supreme Court. Last year, President Biden pledged to cancel more than $400 million in student loan debt, but now borrowers are in limbo not sure if those loans will actually be canceled.
Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court began looking at the Biden administrations move to provide up to $20,000 dollars in student loan relief. Newswatch 12 spoke with two experts on student aid, both saying there is a lot of confusion amongst students who are unsure what the state of their loans is...
Jana Davidowski, an assistant director of Financial Aid for the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, says her recommendation to students is to make sure their student loan information is up to date. "Obviously borrowers don't need to be making payments, but they should be keeping track of what's going on," said Davidowski. She continued, "weather that be their physical mailing address, or their email address, their telephone number so the student loan servicer can get in contact with the students regarding their student loans."
UWSP's Office of Financial Aid has seen an influx of students coming to them over the past several months seeking information on exactly what is going on and what they should do. However, this is not unique to Stevens Point. Mary Jo Terry is a managing partner with student loan provider Yrefy. She says large numbers of students are coming to them as well. "There's been a lot of questions because student loans have not been back into repayment since March of 2020," said Terry.
Both Davidowski and Terry say that the best step students can take now is to visit StudentAid.gov to update their information..