TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - After having its program be on the verge of shutting down following budget cuts by the Lincoln County Board, a program in Tomahawk is off to a great new year so far. Strong Bodies of Tomahawk, which is no longer funded by the UW-Extension, is now run under a new LLC the leaders founded. The program's run four classes that are now full with 94 total participants in a new location, all to help senior retain independence.
“It’s for overall maintenance and longevity," said instructor Mary Hoglund, who has been with the program for nine years.
“It’s definitely alive and well," said participant Doris Ingman, who joined the group ten years ago.
Strong Bodies of Tomahawk lost funding from the UW-Extension following last November’s election cycle.
“You wouldn’t let sponsorship stop you from keeping this going…? No! We had 80-some people that we were servicing and we all enjoy it, they enjoy it, and they need it so we are now up to 90," said Hoglund.
Operating under a new LLC, seniors can still perform low level aerobic exercises together.
“This is something you may not keep doing on your own, even though you have good intentions of doing it, its gathering because you know you have it scheduled," said Ingman. She says the program helps her stay physically and mentally active. “I can’t imagine myself not being able to make decisions on my own and getting in the car and doing something else if I have to do it for the day."
While the workouts are a challenge, Ingman says they’re always worthwhile.
“When the final ten is done, I usually come up with whew, I’m done. It’s just almost a sense of euphoria, I feel like going onto the next thing that I have to do that day," said Ingman.
Strong Bodies will open another class for new participants this spring at North4 Dance Studio in downtown Tomahawk.
For for more details and to sign up, contact Bonnie Rudie at bjrudie@yahoo.com.
