STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - A mass shooting can happen at any given moment, while it's a hard topic to talk about it's important to talk to your kids. So far in the U.S. there has been more than 200 mass shooting this year.
On Friday Pacelli High School hosted an active shooter exercise for local law enforcement and staff members to make sure they're prepared for the situation.
"This is my 25th year in education and I never done anything like this," said Larry Theiss the school principal.
Larry Theiss was one of the many staff members in attendance, he describes this scary topic as something that needs to be talked about.
"The staff throughout Pacelli there is a lot going through their heads right now, they’re being trained on something they’re not used to talking about," said Larry. "Law enforcement being in our buildings it’s something that’s not normal," he added.
The day consisted of groups moving from station to station learning about various topics and working to get on the same page. Administrative Lieutent Joseph Johnson from the Stevens Point Police Department, believes teamwork is the most important thing.
"The three agencies as far as incident command goes has probably never really worked together we all understand what each other what are roles are individually, but for all of us to come together and really communicate and be effective is going to be key," said Joseph Johnson.
While this may be just a simulation Johnson believes the more prepared people are for the situation the better.
"When it’s real life whenever these scenario no matter the amount of training you have it’s still going to be difficult to deal with, however as much as we can mentally prepare for this and physically for this even if it’s a little bit it’s better than nothing," said Joseph.