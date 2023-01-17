RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A Stevens Point man was given a ten year sentence for the 2020 death of Corey Lee Johnson, 47, also of Stevens Point. Christopher Gore, 38, will serve five years in state prison and five on extended supervision.
Judge Martha Milanowski presided the case in Oneida County Circuit Court Tuesday, sentencing Gore with one count of homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited alcohol consumption (PAC).
In July of 2020, Gore was the driver of a vehicle which was traveling on Hwy 70 west of Minocqua, in Oneida County. Gore drove the vehicle off the road hitting an embankment. The vehicle then proceeded to land on it's roof in the parking lot of the Minocqua Prime Restaurant. The crash killed passenger Corey Lee Johnson.
Court filings state that Gore's blood alcohol consumption (BAC) level was .239, which is three times the legal limit set by the state of Wisconsin. It was revealed during Tuesday's proceedings that Gore was traveling between 103 and 110MPH during the time of the crash.